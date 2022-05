SANDWICH – Commemorations for Memorial Day in Sandwich have been outlined.

A parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30. The route will run from the Wing School to Eaton Square, before shifting to the Sandwich Public Library’s lawn.

From there, a ceremony will feature color guard representatives and speakers. An open mic of remembrance for lost veterans of the armed forces will also start at 11 a.m. on the lawn.

Wreaths will be laid at the corner of Jarves and Main Streets at 11:30 a.m.