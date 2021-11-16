Sandwich Plastic Bottle Ban Repealed, Peters Pond Watercraft Ban Approved

SANDWICH – Special Town Meeting in Sandwich on Monday night saw voters approve one ban and repeal another that was previously given the green light.

The commercial ban of single use plastic bottles in Sandwich, which was approved by voters at May’s town meeting, was completely repealed by a vote of 169 to 131.

Similar bans have been approved in other towns across Cape Cod, as those in favor have cited the potential harm that plastic brings to the environment as well as the health of humans. Sandwich’s ban was slated to go into effect on December 31.

A petition was brought forth by a group of Sandwich residents, however, to have the bottle ban stricken entirely. Some opposed to the ban feared that it could hurt local businesses and also be a burden to those with disabilities who rely on plastic bottles for water.

Sandwich voters also approved the ban of personal watercrafts, such as jet skis, on Peters Pond by a 203 to 83 vote. Some in favor of that ban cited concerns regarding safety in relation to the pond’s size as well as pond accessibility and noise, while some in opposition said that personal watercrafts could be enjoyed safely with more rule enforcement.

All other articles on the warrant, including zoning by-law amendments and a change to the language regarding illegal dumping, were approved by Sandwich voters.

The entire warrant can be found by clicking here.