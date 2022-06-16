Sandwich Recreation Department Announces July Fourth Events

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Recreation Department has announced a slew of events scheduled as part of the town’s July Fourth celebrations.

The events will be headlined by a 5-kilometer road race and the “Spirit of Sandwich” Fourth of July parade.

The race will begin at the parking lot behind the Henry T. Wing School at 8 am on the holiday, with suggested donations of $15 for those 14 years of age or older and $10 for those 13 and under.

Runners 13 and younger will need accompanied by an adult.

Prizes will be available for the first-place winners in the men’s and women’s category.

The parade will begin at 11 am at the school and is inviting everyone in the town to participate in the spectacle, which will feature floats, antique cars, and more.

The parade will be highlighted by a float contest judging categories such as Most Creative, Most Patriotic, and Best Overall.

The deadline to pre-register for both events in June 29.

Other festivities will include an egg toss, a band concert at the Shawme Pond Bandstand featuring the Moonlighters, and a boat parade at Shawme pond.

To register a boat or float, call the Sandwich Recreation Department at 508-888-4361.

To register for the road race and both parades or to learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter