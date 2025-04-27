Sandwich Releases Warrant For Annual Town Meeting

SANDWICH – Sandwich has released the warrant for the Annual Town Meeting, scheduled for Monday, May 5 at 7 pm at the Middle High School Auditorium.

Notable articles for consideration include changes to zoning by-laws to facilitate more accessory dwelling units and clarified language regarding short term rental eligibility, thereby increasing housing without altering the appearance of single-family communities.

A pair of articles creating a ban on nip-sized alcohol products and placing restrictions on the provision of disposable eating utensils, straws, and other to-go packaging would seek to reduce the pollution of commonly discarded goods.

The warrant also introduces a pair of ballot questions regarding a proposed raise of property taxes for the town’s wastewater fund, and an official call to pursue actions to ensure Holtec International is compliant with laws against gaseous discharge and the release of chemically contaminated wastewater at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

The polls for the town election and the two ballot questions will be held later in the week on Thursday, May 8 from 7 am to 8 pm.