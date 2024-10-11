WATCH: Sandwich Renourishing Town Neck Beach with Major Dredge Project

SANDWICH – Sandwich is undertaking a major beach rehabilitation project that will see thousands of cubic yards of sand bolstering its shores.

Town Neck Beach is the main target for the sand being dredged by the US Army Corps, as structures on the edge of the Canal catches sand that would normally replenish the beach, says town Director of Natural Resources, David DeConto.

The dredging will take place next week and take about 2 weeks. It’s been a years-long process, with 300 to 400-thousand cubic yards of sand set to be deposited on the beach with this latest action.