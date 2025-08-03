Sandwich seeks proposals for opioid recovery services

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has issued a request for proposal (RFP) from qualifying organizations looking to provide supportive programs and services for regional individuals suffering from opioid use disorder.

The requests will leverage $100,000 out of almost $1.5 million in opioid settlement funds owed to the town from pharmaceutical companies and related distributors over twenty-three years.

An Opioid Abatement Working Group chosen by the town conducted outreach to affected individuals, families, and healthcare professionals and recommended that the newly available funds be used for prevention, transportation assistance, sober housing scholarships, and recovery support.

The town has also used settlement funds to hire a full-time social worker to provide guidance and resources to town residents in need of support.

“The Town of Sandwich is committed to addressing and alleviating the causes and impacts of addiction in the community,” said Sandwich Town Manager George Dunham.

“We thank all of our engaged residents and professionals who came together on the Opioid Abatement Working Group to thoughtfully and deliberately determine the best uses of settlement funds derived from organizations being held accountable for the opioid crisis.”

Proposals can be sent by mail to the Office of the Town Manager at 100 Route 6A or by email request to Susan Marancik, Director of Senior and Community Services, available by clicking here.

The proposal deadline is on or before 10 am on Friday, August 22, 2025.