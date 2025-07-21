Sandwich seeks public proposals for former Town Hall Annex

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is currently seeking public proposals regarding the sale and future use of the former Town Hall Annex at 145 Main Street.

The 3,000+ square foot property is commercially zoned in the heart of historic Sandwich, facing Main Street and boasting easy public access through its own parking lot.

The property also features an updated septic system and is included in the next phase of the Town’s Wastewater Facilities Plan.

Potential for expansion exists, and the property possesses a place-based liquor license.

The Town’s preference is to sell the Premises for sustained commercial or residential activity with access to public parking.

A site visit is scheduled for July 30, 2025, with a window for written questions open until August 5, 2025.

To learn more, click here.