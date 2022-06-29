Sandwich Seeks Volunteers for Boardwalk Plank Return Process

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials are asking residents and visitors to consider volunteering for the process of returning planks of the original boardwalk to their donors.

So-called “plank detectives” are being sought to speed up the process.

Town officials said that matching numbered planks with their original donors following this past winter’s storm takes a large amount of time due to the labor and paperwork behind the operation.

Volunteers are asked to scan entries, provide more details that could lead to a match, and potentially point out boards that they recognize.

Plank returns began last week, as the first slate of residents signed releases and claimed their boards. Just over 450 planks have been recovered to this point, and some of those boards have been linked to their original donors.

Over 1,500 other recovered boards won’t be able to be claimed until construction on a new boardwalk begins. At that point, the town said that a general contractor will help carry out reunions.

More information can be found on the Town of Sandwich’s website.