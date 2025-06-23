Sandwich to perform surface treatment on Old Country Road

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich is notifying residents that its hired contractor, All States Material Group of Sunderland, is scheduled to apply an Asphalt Rubber Chip Seal Surface Treatment on Old Country Road beginning tomorrow, June 24, 2025.

Starting today, residents are required to turn off their irrigation systems to avoid potential delays or postponement caused by wet pavement until the work is completed.

The work is weather dependent and may be cancelled without notice.

Roadways will be open while work is underway, although residents are encouraged to pursue alternate routes, if possible, to avoid congestion.