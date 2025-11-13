You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich voters to consider changing housing by-laws at Special Town Meeting

November 13, 2025

SANDWICH – Sandwich voters are preparing to consider numerous articles at the town’s upcoming Special Town Meeting on Monday, November 17, 2025, including several provisions that would address ongoing regional concerns regarding housing. 

Article 4 of the warrant would clarify the legal language and definitions surrounding accessory dwelling units (short term rentals) and codify them for “by right” use for landowners. 

Article 5, if approved, would amend the Town’s Zoning By-laws and create opportunities for the reuse of existing structures to increase housing by replacing the existing charter on Affordable Housing Developments. 

Stipulations for Article 5 include requirements that affordable housing units be consistent in design and appearance with their surrounding neighborhoods and maintain affordable pricing standards set by the state’s Executive Office of Housing and Livable Community. 

If approved, the articles would boost local housing inventory for people of varying age and income levels. 

Numerous options are available to facilitate attendance for the elderly and disabled, including on-site golf carts, transportation by the Council on Aging, and text projection services for those hard of hearing. 

To view the full warrant, click here. 

