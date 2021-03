BARNSTABLE – Work on the Sandy Neck Beach nourishment project will continue through the end of March.

Barnstable officials announced that in order to fix dune damage caused by storms over time, around 3,000 cubic yards of sand material will be utilized on the dune by the beach’s parking lot area.

Crews on the project will continue to work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Residents are advised to be aware of large construction equipment while in the area.