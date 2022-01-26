You are here: Home / NewsCenter / SAT Going Digital in Shifting College Admissions Landscape

SAT Going Digital in Shifting College Admissions Landscape

January 26, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – The administrators of the SAT say the exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format.

They say the shift will boost the test’s relevancy in an increasingly test-optional college admissions landscape.

Test-takers will be able to use their own laptops. But they will still have to take the test at a monitored site or in school. The format change is scheduled to roll out internationally next year and in the U.S. in 2024.

More colleges are letting students decide whether to include test scores in their college applications.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, says most students still want to take the test to preserve the option.

By Carolyn Thompson, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 