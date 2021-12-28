Scam Targets Streaming Service Login Info, BBB says

BOSTON – Login information for streaming services such as Netflix or Disney+ is the target of a current scam, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Scammers are reportedly looking to trick users with websites or messages that appear official.

These lookalike web pages or emails would prompt users to proceed with account activation for these streaming services, but the scam could put personal information in jeopardy.

To ensure that people are not falling for this scam, the BBB recommends checking that websites or activation emails are officially associated with their respective streaming services.

Lookalike ads and phony websites can still be atop the list of search engine results, so residents are urged to double check that they’re going to the right location and that they are sharing sensitive information with a safe source.