Schedule Released For County-Wide Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension has released the 2023 dates for household hazardous waste collection events throughout Barnstable County through its Hazardous Waste & Water Quality Program.

Collection events in the town of Barnstable will take place on April 1, June 2, August 26, and September 23 from at the Barnstable Transfer Station.

The towns of Sandwich, Falmouth, and Mashpee will hold events at their High Schools on April 15, June 17, and August 19, respectively, while Bourne will hold theirs on October 21 at the Bourne Landfill.

Those in Dennis will take place on June 3, August 5, and September 9 at the Tony Kent Arena.

Brewster, Harwich, and Chatham will hold events on May 13, June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, and October 1 at the Harwich Transfer Station.

Events in Yarmouth will occur on July 15 and October 7 at the Yarmouth Senior Center.

Eastham and Orleans will hold events on May 13 at the Eastham DPW and September 16 at the Orleans DPW.

Wellfleet will hold an event on June 3 at the Wellfleet Transfer Station.

Truro will hold an event on August 5 at the Truro Recycling Center.

Provincetown will hold an event on October 7 at the Provincetown Transfer Station.

All sessions will take place from 9 am to noon.

Additionally, a Cape Wide water-based paint take-back day will occur on August 5 at the Tony Kent Arena in Dennis.

Residents who need to attend another town’s event may register and pay by clicking here.

To learn how to safely dispose of various common household waste, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter