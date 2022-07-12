You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sea Education Association to Expand Falmouth Campus

July 12, 2022

FALMOUTH – The Sea Education Association is set to expand its campus in Falmouth.

The association recently announced that they entered into a deal with Gosnold, Inc. to purchase their 2.37 acre property at 165 Woods Hole Road by the Woodwell Climate Research Center.

The plot of land features the Stephen Miller House, among other buildings.

Terms of the agreement were not announced. Following the expansion, SEA’s campus will pass seven acres in size.

SEA Peg Brandon said that the move will help provide additional on-campus housing for students, increased work space for crews, and more as the organization continues its mission of marine education.

To learn more, visit SEA’s website by clicking here.

