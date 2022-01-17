Sea Turtle Released Following Year Long Rehabilitation At New England, Mississippi Aquariums

HYANNIS – A Kemp’s ridley sea turtle was recently released into the Gulf of Mexico after receiving treatment for over a year at the New England Aquarium and Mississippi Aquarium.

The turtle, named Typhoon, was originally found stranded and cold stunned off the coast of Orleans, MA and was brought into the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy suffering from pneumonia and anemia.

Typhoon would remain at the hospital for ten months, during which time veterinarians on site detected a bone infection in the turtle’s shoulder joint, prompting the need for surgery.

As sea turtle stranding season came around again this past fall and new intakes increased, Typhoon was transferred to Mississippi Aquarium, part of a network of aquariums and rehabilitation centers that aid New England Aquarium as space begins to fill.

Following a few more months of post-surgery care, Typhoon was released into the wild as staff from the Mississippi Aquarium looked on.

“We are grateful that the Mississippi Aquarium was able to continue the turtle’s rehabilitative care and thrilled that it was healthy enough to be released back into the ocean. This is a huge success story and a testament to the vast, collaborative network of sea turtle rescue partners,” said Dr. Charles Innis, Director of Animal Health at the New England Aquarium.

The 2021 sea turtle stranding season has been a peculiar one, as a late start due to unseasonably warm temperatures into the fall has caused turtles to wash ashore into the new year.

“This season has certainly been unusual. We are so appreciative of organizations across the country that join us year after year to take an active part in this important conservation work,” said Adam Kennedy, Manager of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium.

Over 500 turtles have been stranded since the start of the 2021 sea turtle stranding season.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter