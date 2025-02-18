Sea Turtles In Rehabilitation Receive Names Of Greek Deities

BOSTON – Following the close of sea turtle stranding season in January, the New England Aquarium is continuing its tradition of naming resident sea turtles undergoing long-term care at Quincy’s sea turtle hospital as their rehabilitation continues.

This year’s batch of 71 turtles is receiving names based on Greek mythology, such as the green sea turtle “Aphrodite”; Kemp’s ridleys “Hercules and “Pegasus”; and loggerheads “Athena” and “Boreas”.

“Naming these sea turtles helps our dedicated team connect with each patient as we transition into long term care and create individualized treatment plans for every rescued turtle,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium.

Turtles stranded in the frigid waters of Cape Cod Bay in the fall and winter suffer from conditions such as pneumonia, bacterial sepsis, and dehydration.

“At the New England Aquarium, we’re able to provide our critical, longer-term patients with more specific medical care thanks to advanced diagnostic testing,” said Dr. Melissa Joblon, the Aquarium’s Director of Animal Health.

“Several turtles that have had CT scans or advanced lab tests such as cultures are scheduled for joint debridement surgery, which treats infection by treating dead or diseased bone tissue,” she said.

The Aquarium plans to release most of the remaining turtles in Nantucket Sound this summer, health permitting, when water temperatures warm up.

Those who successfully rehabilitate sooner may be transported south to places like Florida’s Canaveral National Seashore for early release with trusted conservation partners.