Seafood Biz Braces for Losses of Jobs, Fish Due to Sanctions

March 31, 2022

PORTLAND, ME (AP) – The global seafood industry is preparing for major disruption due to new sanctions on Russia.

The latest round of U.S. attempts to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine includes bans on imports of seafood, alcohol, and diamonds. Those restrictions took effect on March 25.

The U.S. is also stripping “most favored nation status” from Russia.

Russia is not one of the biggest exporters of seafood at large to the U.S., but it’s a world leader in exports of cod, which is the preferred fish for fish and chips in America.

By Patrick Whittle, Associated Press

