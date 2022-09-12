Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $500,000 for Local Nonprofits

MASHPEE – The annual Seaside Le Mans charity race raised a little over $500,000 on Saturday for five nonprofits on the Cape.

In the 21 years since the race began, it has raised about $9 million for local nonprofits.

Drivers from the community compete in Formula One race karts through Mashpee Commons each year for the event.

Cape Cod Healthcare, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Calmer Choice, Cape Cod Children’s Museum, and the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center (CIVOC) will receive support from this year’s race.

Cape Cod Healthcare will receive $100,000 for youth behavioral health programs.

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will utilize $40,000 for education programs for local youths and families.

Calmer Choice is getting $40,000 for a school mindfulness program.

The Cape Cod Children’s Museum is receiving $40,000 for its Cape Cod-based exhibit expansion.

CIVOC will use its $40,000 from the race for integrated support programs for local veterans.

The Davenport Companies, which founded the event and covers all race costs, partners with the Cape Cod Foundation to oversee sponsorship donations.

U.S. Congressman Bill Keating served as the race’s Grand Marshal.

Keating expressed support for the five nonprofits receiving funds from the event.

“One of the greatest strengths of a democracy are the community groups that keep us together and keep us strong and work to help others,” he said.

A team of drivers from the Mashpee Police and Fire departments won the race for a second year in a row.

The winning team’s kart was donated by Advantage Truck Group and Robert B. Our.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter