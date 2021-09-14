Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $700K for Local Causes

MASHPEE – The 20th edition of the Seaside Le Mans race raised more than $700,000 for causes across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 11.

Cape Cod Healthcare, the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, the Cape Cod Baseball League, the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and Cape Kid Meals all benefitted from the money raised over the course of two years.

In total, the Seaside Le Mans has now raised more than $8 million for local organizations.

As the race fell on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the opening ceremony honored those who lost their lives and highlighted first responders.

The Mashpee Police and Fire departments took home the first place prize for the race.