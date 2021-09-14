You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $700K for Local Causes

Seaside Le Mans Raises Over $700K for Local Causes

September 14, 2021

Photo courtesy of The Davenport Companies

MASHPEE – The 20th edition of the Seaside Le Mans race raised more than $700,000 for causes across Cape Cod on Saturday, September 11.

Cape Cod Healthcare, the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, the Cape Cod Baseball League, the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and Cape Kid Meals all benefitted from the money raised over the course of two years.

In total, the Seaside Le Mans has now raised more than $8 million for local organizations.

As the race fell on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the opening ceremony honored those who lost their lives and highlighted first responders.

The Mashpee Police and Fire departments took home the first place prize for the race.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 