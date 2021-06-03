Seaside Le Mans to Return in September

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Seaside Le Mans charity race will be returning to Cape Cod this September.

Event planners announced that the 20th installment of the race, which has benefitted a number of local organizations, will be held at Mashpee Commons on Saturday, September 11.

The beneficiaries of this year’s race will be Cape Cod Healthcare, the Cape Cod Military Support Foundation, the Cape Cod Baseball League, the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, and Cape Kid Meals. These organizations were the beneficiaries that were announced for the 2020 race, but that event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Planners with the Davenport Companies noted that despite the COVID outbreak, $100,000 were still raised from donors and sponsors last year to aid the community.

Since it began in 2001, the Seaside Le Mans race has raised over $7 million for more than 50 organizations serving local residents.

For more information, visit the event’s website by clicking here.