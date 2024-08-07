You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Seasonal Communities Designation Signed into Law with $5B Affordable Homes Act

Seasonal Communities Designation Signed into Law with $5B Affordable Homes Act

August 7, 2024

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

HYANNIS – The seasonal communities designation championed by local lawmakers has been signed into law by Gov. Maura Healey among other measures in the $5.16 billion Affordable Homes Act Tuesday. 

The designation applies to towns with at least 35% of local housing owned as second homes.

Communities with the designation would have access to several tools including a $50 million bond authorization to fund affordable housing, funds for public employee housing, increases to the residential property tax exemption for the primary homes of year-round residents up to 50%, and more.

It will also enable the construction of smaller units on otherwise undersized lots, so long as they are designated for year-round housing. 

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr (D-Truro) applauded the move, saying it’ll play a crucial role in providing housing for year-round residents. 

“The housing crisis has caused Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket to become profoundly unaffordable,” said Senator Cyr in a statement.

“The Affordable Homes Act is a huge step forward in our long-sought efforts to provide relief to Cape Codders and Islanders struggling to afford to year-round housing. The realization of a seasonal communities designation and the accompanying tools are a game changer in our efforts to salvage our year-round economy and community in the face of a daunting housing market.”

The Healey Administration is looking to produce, preserve or rehabilitate more than 65,000 units in the next five years. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 