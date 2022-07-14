Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Sample Announced

HYANNIS – The first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample of the season has been reported by Massachusetts health officials.

The sample was collected July 11 in Bristol County, and in response health officials are urging the public to take precautions against mosquitoes.

They encourage residents to use insect repellent and be aware of peak mosquito hours from dusk to dawn.

They also ask residents to drain sources of standing water to mitigate places where mosquitoes can reproduce.

The virus can infect people of all ages, though people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe symptoms.