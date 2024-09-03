Registration Open for Second Summer Cycle

PROVINCETOWN – Registration is underway for the Second Summer Cycle, a multi-route bike ride ending in Motta Field in Provincetown that will raise money for 18 local nonprofits.
The ride has 33-, 69- and 100-mile routes through 11 Cape towns to facilitate all interested riders.
A community celebration will be held at the end, including food trucks and beverages from Barnstable Brewing.
All riders are asked to raise $250 for their nonprofit of choice in addition to a registration fee. The ride kicks off Sunday, September 15.
More on the ride can be found here.
Beneficiaries are as follows:
- AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod
- Calmer Choice
- Cape Abilities
- Cape and Islands United Way
- Cape Cod Children’s Place/Sharing Kindness
- Cape Wellness Collaborative
- Champ Homes
- Community Connections, Inc.
- Cotuit Center for the Arts
- Cultural Center of Cape Cod
- Heroes in Transition
- Latham Centers
Love Live Local
- WE CAN
- Youth Athletic Foundation/Resilient Roots/Real Eyes Truth Inc
- YMCA Cape Cod