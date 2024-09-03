Registration Open for Second Summer Cycle

PROVINCETOWN – Registration is underway for the Second Summer Cycle, a multi-route bike ride ending in Motta Field in Provincetown that will raise money for 18 local nonprofits.

The ride has 33-, 69- and 100-mile routes through 11 Cape towns to facilitate all interested riders.

A community celebration will be held at the end, including food trucks and beverages from Barnstable Brewing.

All riders are asked to raise $250 for their nonprofit of choice in addition to a registration fee. The ride kicks off Sunday, September 15.

More on the ride can be found here.

Beneficiaries are as follows: