Registration Open for Second Summer Cycle

September 3, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Registration is underway for the Second Summer Cycle, a multi-route bike ride ending in Motta Field in Provincetown that will raise money for 18 local nonprofits.

The ride has 33-, 69- and 100-mile routes through 11 Cape towns to facilitate all interested riders.

A community celebration will be held at the end, including food trucks and beverages from Barnstable Brewing.

All riders are asked to raise $250 for their nonprofit of choice in addition to a registration fee. The ride kicks off Sunday, September 15. 

More on the ride can be found here.

Beneficiaries are as follows:

  • AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod
  • Calmer Choice
  • Cape Abilities
  • Cape and Islands United Way
  • Cape Cod Children’s Place/Sharing Kindness
  • Cape Wellness Collaborative
  • Champ Homes
  • Community Connections, Inc.
  • Cotuit Center for the Arts
  • Cultural Center of Cape Cod
  • Heroes in Transition
  • Latham Centers
    Love Live Local
  • WE CAN
  • Youth Athletic Foundation/Resilient Roots/Real Eyes Truth Inc
  • YMCA Cape Cod
