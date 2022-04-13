Security Tight as Boston Marathon Returns to Patriots Day

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon returns to the traditional Patriots Day holiday for the first time in three years next week.

The city’s police superintendent says runners and spectators should be prepared to encounter heavy security.

Gregory Long said at a Tuesday news conference that in addition to highly visible uniformed officers, plainclothes officers will be dispersed throughout the crowds.

He says there is no known credible threat to the race. Monday’s 126th Boston Marathon is the first to be held on Patriots Day since 2019.

It comes just about six months since the 2021 race was postponed until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.