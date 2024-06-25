You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate $5.2 Billion Housing Bill Unveiled

Senate $5.2 Billion Housing Bill Unveiled

June 25, 2024

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Senate has unveiled a new housing bill that builds on proposals by Gov. Maura Healey and the House.

With the state battling record housing costs, lawmakers said they hope to get the bill to Healey before July 31, the end of the legislature’s formal session.

Though the plan includes $5.2 billion for affordable housing, tax credits, zoning changes and more, it does not include local optional real-estate transfer fees. It was also missing from the House’s $6.2 billion version of the bill.

Proposed in Healey’s version of the bill, the fee would tax sales over $1 million dollars up to 2 percent to fund affordable housing.

Lawmakers said that that initiatives in the bill would add 40,000 units to the state. Massachusetts is expected to be short about 200,000 units by 2030. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


