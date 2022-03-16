You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate Approves Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

March 16, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent next year.

The bipartisan bill approved Tuesday would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs to pass the House and win the signature of President Joe Biden to become law.

Senators from both sides of the aisle made their case for how making daylight saving time permanent would have positive impacts on public health and the economy and even cut energy consumption.

Nearly a dozen states across the U.S. have already standardized daylight saving time.

By Farnoush Amiri, Associated Press

