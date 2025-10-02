Senate approves data privacy act backed by local delegation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The state senate has unanimously approved a data privacy act they say leads the nation in consumer protections.

The legislation provides protections for health care info, geolocation, face scans and more.

It also adopted an amendment by Plymouth and Barnstable State Senator Dylan Fernandes protecting data when companies are merged or acquired.

“Massachusetts families deserve clear rules that put them in control of their personal information. This legislation gives people practical rights to know what is collected about them, to opt out of sales and targeted ads, and to demand stronger security for sensitive data,” said Senator Fernandes.

“I am proud that the Senate adopted my mergers and acquisitions amendment. In a world where massive acquisitions happen every day, this is a commonsense, pro consumer step that protects privacy, supports fair competition, and puts power back in the hands of the people, not big corporations.”

The bill also bans the sale of personal data on minors.

The legislation would also give the Attorney General the regulatory authority to enforce provisions.

It now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.