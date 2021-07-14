You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate Democrats Reach $3.5 Trillion Budget Agreement

Senate Democrats Reach $3.5 Trillion Budget Agreement

July 14, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Democrats say they’ve reached a budget agreement envisioning spending an enormous $3.5 trillion over the coming decade.

It would pave the way for their drive to pour federal resources into climate change, health care, and family-service programs sought by President Joe Biden.

The accord marks a major step in the party’s push to meet Biden’s goal of bolstering an economy that was ravaged by the pandemic and setting it on course for long-term growth. But Democrats face possible objections from rival moderate and progressive factions. And they’ll have to work hard to convert their plans into legislation they can push through the closely divided Congress.

By Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 