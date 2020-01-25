You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate Floor Belongs to Trump Team as Defense Case Opens

Senate Floor Belongs to Trump Team as Defense Case Opens

January 25, 2020

Official portrait of President Donald J. Trump, Friday, October 6, 2017. (Official White House photo by Shealah Craighead)

WASHINGTON (AP)–The floor of the United States Senate now belongs to President Donald Trump’s lawyers as they push the Republican-led chamber for acquittal on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

The Trump legal team is expected to insist the president did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

The lawyers already foreshadowed an aggressive, wide-ranging defense that will assert an expansive view of presidential powers and paint Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to ensure his defeat.

The attorneys open their case after a three-day presentation by House Democrats.

By Eric Tucker, Lisa Mascaro, And Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 