Senate Negotiators Announce a Deal on Guns, Breaking Logjam

June 13, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate bargainers have announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings.

It’s a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs.

The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, Biden embraced the deal, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress.

Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, are calling for passage. That’s potentially crucial because at least 10 GOP votes will be needed in the Senate.

By Alan Fram, Associated Press

