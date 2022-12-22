Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Bill to Fund Gov’t, Aid Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September, aid Ukraine and provide assistance to communities recovering from hurricanes, floods and other natural disasters.

The bill passed by a vote of 68 to 29 and now goes to the House for action later in the day.

Lawmakers are working to complete action on the bill before a partial government shutdown begins at midnight Friday.

Supporters say the bill will boost national security with a 10% increase slated for defense programs, but detractors criticize the amount of overall spending with the country already facing a $31 trillion national debt.