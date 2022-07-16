You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Senate Passes Abortion Rights Legislation, Debate Continues in House

Senate Passes Abortion Rights Legislation, Debate Continues in House

July 16, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts State Senate has voted to approve a Reproductive Rights Bill that has a focus on protecting access to abortion. 

The legislation expands access to emergency contraceptives, as well as protects access to reproductive and gender-affirming care. 

The legislation follows an executive order by Governor Charlie Baker that consisted of many similar protections. 

The bill is being debated in the House of Representatives. 

Lawmakers only have a short while to act, as the current legislative session closes at the end of this month. 

The legislation is one of many put forward by states in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


