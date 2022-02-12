Senator Moran Advocating for Lower Prescription Drug Costs

HYANNIS – A local legislator advocated for a recently-passed bill that tries to tackle high drug prices affecting Massachusetts residents.

Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran spoke to lawmakers on Beacon Hill earlier this week about the public health concerns that the new legislation addresses.

“Many people in our state are foregoing necessary medical care, including obtaining prescriptions, because of the cost,” Moran said.

“This is about the parent fighting the insurance company because their child’s insulin price just jumped up without explanation,” she said.

Moran also said that both senior citizens and young workers are being affected by the prices of prescriptions, which can result in people from both groups not pursuing medical treatments since they may not be able to pay for prescriptions.

The bill passed in the state senate on Thursday by a vote of 39 to one. Next, the bill will head to the House of Representatives.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter