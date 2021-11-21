Senators Warren, Markey Praise Bill to Restore Seashore Advisory Commission

PROVINCETOWN – In a pair of recent statements, Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey publicly lauded the Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee’s decision to approve the “Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission Reauthorization Act.”

The two introduced the legislation, as well as a separate measure to protect the Essex National Heritage Area on North Shore.

The act reauthorizes the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission, which had expired in 2018, until 2029.

“The Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission and Essex National Heritage Area protect the Commonwealth’s natural treasures, strengthen our local economy, and provide opportunities for communities and visitors to learn more about our rich culture and history,” said Warren.

“The committee passage of these two bills is great news and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Senate to ensure their swift passage so we continue to preserve and appreciate these special places for generations to come,” she said.

Through the committee’s advisory council, towns within the Seashore’s boundary, Barnstable County, and the state are afforded the ability to provide public input about issues such as development, commercial land use, and park matters to the Secretary of the Interior.

“The Cape Cod National Seashore and Essex National Heritage Area are among the Commonwealth’s greatest natural and cultural treasures,” said Markey.

“By reauthorizing both the Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission and the Essex National Heritage Area,” he continued, “we will help protect invaluable parklands, preserve regional history, and restore community involvement in safeguarding Massachusetts’ natural wonders. I am proud that these bills passed out of committee today, and look forward to working with my Senate colleagues to ensure their swift passage.”

The Seashore encompasses portions of Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham, Orleans, and Chatham.

The Cape Cod National Seashore, as well as the Advisory Commission, was established on August 7, 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, preserving over 43,000 acres of the Cape as public lands.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter