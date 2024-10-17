Services Held This Week For Ethel Kennedy

HYANNIS – A memorial service was held Wednesday in Washington, D.C. for Ethel Kennedy.

The wife of Senator Robert F. Kennedy died last Thursday at age 96.

President Biden and former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton sat in the front row during yesterday’s service at Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle.

Biden called Ethel Kennedy a hero, and said we are a better nation and a better world because of her. He also said she helped his family after Biden’s wife and young daughter were killed in a car accident in 1972.

Sting, Stevie Wonder and Kenny Chesney all performed at the service.

Members of the Kennedy family gathered Monday for Ethel’s funeral on Cape Cod. The funeral was closed to the public and took place at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville.

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story.