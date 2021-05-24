Seth Meyers To Host Possible Dreams 2021 On Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – Seth Meyers will return to Martha’s Vineyard this summer as the host of the 43rd annual Possible Dreams.

The event is Martha’s Vineyard Community Services largest fundraiser and will be streamed from Tilton Farm in West Tisbury on July 25th .

Last year the event was held virtually and raised over $360,000 to benefit the MVCS and its program.

“Possible Dreams is an inspiring and fun-filled event that raises critical funds to support the ever growing demand for our programs and services,” said Beth Folcarelli, Chief Executive Officer for MVCS.

The event honors MVCS’s accomplishments throughout the Island and reveals future projects, as well as a live auction.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter