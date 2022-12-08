Seven Sandwich Nonprofits Receive $10,000 in Grants

SANDWICH – The Cape Cod Foundation awarded $10,000 to seven Sandwich nonprofits and organizations.

The grants come from the Fund for Sandwich. The donations were made in honor of Frederick S. Lane, who was a supporter of the fund.

“The nonprofit organizations that received grants are providing nutritious meals, assistance with fuel bills, grief support, health care, programs for at-risk youth, and other critical services to Sandwich residents of all ages in need,” Fund Advisory Committee member Paul Houlihan said.

Sandwich Council on Aging was awarded $1,500 for its fuel assistance fund

Community Health Center received $1,500 for case management of Sandwich residents.

One-thousand-five-hundred dollars was awarded to Sharing Kindness for grief programs for disabled and elderly residents at the Shawme Heights II Apartments.

Elder Services was also awarded $1,500 for the Meals on Wheels Program.

Cape Kids Meals received $1,500 for weekend food support of local schools and Colorful Kids received $1,500 for room makeovers for Sandwich youth in need.

One thousand dollars was awarded to Behavioral Health Innovators for a program that supports at-risk youth in the community.

Officials with the Cape Cod Foundation note that the fund has awarded over $68,000 to local groups over the last five years.

