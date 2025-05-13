You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Several Boat America Safety Courses Being Held In Orleans

May 13, 2025

ORLEANS – A boating skills course to help meet the requirements of a new Massachusetts boating certificate law is being held on Cape Cod this weekend.

The “Boat America” course is taught by U.S. Coast Guard-trained instructors. It will cover the legal requirements of voting, the “nautical rules of the road”, boat and paddlecraft handling and safety, basic navigation and trailering.

This will be held on Saturday at the Orleans police station on Eldredge Park Way.

Two more courses will be run at that location on June 14th and July 12th.

Registration is required by emailing [email protected]. There is a $45 fee for course materials.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

