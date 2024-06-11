Several Cape Cod Towns Join Coastal Communities Alliance

HYANNIS – Several Cape Cod towns are working together to fight climate change.

The towns of Bourne, Plymouth, Provincetown and Wareham are part of a new group called the Massachusetts Coastal Communities Alliance.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo said coastal community leaders are concerned about the escalating impacts from the climate crisis, and through the new alliance, they can further collaborate on the issue.

There are 21 members total, mostly from the North Shore. Others that have joined include Marion and Scituate.

Provincetown Town Manger Alex Morse said the frequency and severity of coastal storms and flooding have had a big impact in recent years.