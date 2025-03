HYANNIS – Private contractors in Hyannis have begun the first phase of a four-week sewer construction project in Hyannis.

The work will require a stretch of road on North Street from the Sea Street Extension to Bassett Lane to be closed to through traffic during construction.

Work will occur on weekdays from 7 am to 4 pm, with access to businesses and residences maintained throughout.

Traffic control monitors will be maintained throughout.