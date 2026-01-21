Sewer expansion work continues for Barnstable Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – More sewer expansion work continues in Barnstable next week.

Contractors will be clearing trees and preparing sites starting Monday on Bumps River Road in Osterville, Main Street Marstons Mills, and across from the intersection of Concord Lane and Osterville-West Barnstable Road.

The total impacted sites are as follows:

418 Bumps River Road, Osterville Cape Cod Collaborative School Property

2095 Main Street, Marstons Mills Along Route 28, within the former Marstons Mills Elementary School Property

Across from the Intersection of Concord Lane and Osterville-West Barnstable Road

Work will occur Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, weather permitting. The work will mostly be off-road, but temporary lane narrowing may be required.

Officials said that this part of the project is expected to take 2-3 weeks, and construction of the pump stations is anticipated to begin later this year.

More on Barnstable’s Route 28 West Sewer Expansion Project can be found here.