Sewer work starting up on Cove Road in Dennis

DENNIS – Dennis is notifying residents and commuters that contractor RJV Construction Corporation will begin sewer work on Cove Road starting today, Monday, June 16, 2025, as part of the town’s Wastewater Program.

Work is expected to last two or three weeks and will take place from 7 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday, with police details and signage put in place to assist residents.

Looking ahead Robert B. Our Co., Inc. is scheduled to perform work on Southover, Eastover, and Half Way in the week of July 7.

