Sewer work continues along Dennis roadways

DENNIS – Wastewater projects are continuing in Dennis over the next week, pursuant to completing Contracts No. 2, 3, and 4.

Sewer work on Main Street related to Contract No. 2 will take place from the Center Street Intersection to Duck Pond Road, while additional sewer work will commence on Bertram Avenue.

Work related to Contract No. 3 will continue along Route 134 toward Center Street.

Sewer work related to Contract No. 4 will continue at Captain Nickerson Lane and on Route 28 from Old Jail Lane Allain Way, with new work beginning on School Street at the Route 28 intersection.

Police details will be on-site to assist residents and motorists, with detours and movement restrictions down to local traffic only when necessary.