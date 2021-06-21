Shark Challenge Week Remains Virtual for Second Year

CHATHAM- The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is holding its second annual Shark Challenge from June 21-27.

Around 120 people have registered for the event, which started last year in a virtual format.

Despite COVID-19 regulations loosening, the organization has decided to keep the event in a virtual format in order to allow individuals to participate from anywhere in a way that works for them.

One of the prizes being offered is the ability to name a shark that has been tagged by the organization.

The event can be participated in by running, biking, swimming, or paddle boarding.

Five separate distance options are available in order to participate, which can be fulfilled at any point during the week-long event.

Distance options range from the 10 mile “Shark Pup” category to the “Great White Shark” Iron Distance which requires participants to swim 2.4 miles, bike 112, and run 26.2 miles.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect people to the work that’s being conducted here with white shark activity picking up off the coast of Massachusetts,” said CEO and co-founder of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Cynthia Wigren.

A $60 donation is required to sign up for the event, which can be done on the conservancy’s website here.