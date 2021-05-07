Shark Conservancy Center to Open on Provincetown’s MacMillan Wharf

PROVINCETOWN – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has announced their plan to open a new Shark Center along Provincetown’s MacMillan Wharf.

The organization has entered into a lease agreement that would see them open their second center, alongside their Chatham site, at 16 MacMillan Wharf.

Exhibits, displays, and resources will be made available to the public at the new center. The conservancy will also lease a slip along the pier and operate a vessel at the Provincetown site, which will be used for ecotourism excursions and research trips.

Following a renovation, exhibits are slated to open next summer at the new Shark Center.