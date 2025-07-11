You are here: Home / NewsCenter / LISTEN: Sharks in Woods Hole, bite on Nantucket, more with John Chisolm

LISTEN: Sharks in Woods Hole, bite on Nantucket, more with John Chisolm

July 11, 2025

A 21-year-old man on Nantucket catch-and-release fishing for sharks suffered a bite and is recovering. 

New England Aquarium scientist John Chisolm says shore-based fishing is a growing sport, especially for sharks, but state regulations are tightening to ensure safety. 

Changes clamp down on heavy gear use and chumming from shore during daylight hours. Sandbar sharks, also called Brown sharks, are a common target, but great whites are prohibited.

Meanwhile, a great white was spotted for the first time since 2004 in Woods Hole. He says it’s not unheard of, but speaks to the general region-wide return of shark populations. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 