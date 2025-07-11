LISTEN: Sharks in Woods Hole, bite on Nantucket, more with John Chisolm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 21-year-old man on Nantucket catch-and-release fishing for sharks suffered a bite and is recovering.

New England Aquarium scientist John Chisolm says shore-based fishing is a growing sport, especially for sharks, but state regulations are tightening to ensure safety.

Changes clamp down on heavy gear use and chumming from shore during daylight hours. Sandbar sharks, also called Brown sharks, are a common target, but great whites are prohibited.

Meanwhile, a great white was spotted for the first time since 2004 in Woods Hole. He says it’s not unheard of, but speaks to the general region-wide return of shark populations.