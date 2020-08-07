You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sharks Sighted Along Outer Cape Beaches Thursday

August 7, 2020

TRURO – Multiple beaches on the Outer Cape were closed to swimming temporarily after sharks were sighted in the waters on Thursday.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, sharks were sighted at beaches such as Cahoon Hollow Beach, Coast Guard Beach, Head of the Meadow Beach, Maguire Landing Beach, and Nauset Beach.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy utilizes the Sharktivity app and Twitter page to notify beach visitors and residents of shark sighting across the Cape. For more information on the app, click here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


