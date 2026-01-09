Sheriff’s Office continues to offer youth mentorship program during February break

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is currently accepting applications for its popular Public Safety Explorers Program, to be held in late February at the Hyannis Youth & Community Center.

The free program offers students ages ten to 14 a chance to learn about careers in public safety through a fun, interactive series of modules featuring guest appearances by professionals in firefighting and law enforcement, with instruction on wellness, public speaking, and how to perform life-saving CPR.

Youth attendees will also receive up-close tours of the Barnstable Police Station, Fire Station, the Regional Emergency Communications Center, and the State Police Barracks.

“The goal of the Explorers Program is to introduce Cape Cod students to careers in the public safety fields while also connecting them with role models and teaching them to become inspiring leaders in any profession they may choose,” said Barnstable County Sheriff Donna D. Buckley.

“At the Sheriff’s Office,” she said, “we believe investing in our youth is the most meaningful investment we can make in our future.”

Applications are due January 30, 2026.

To apply, click here.