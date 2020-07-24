Sipson Island Opens to the Public Saturday

ORLEANS – Sipson Island will open to the public on Saturday, according to the Sipson Island Trust.

This marks the first time members of the public have been welcomed to Sipson Island since it was sold by a Monomoyick leader to English colonist in 1711.

Though it has been privately owned since then, most of the island was purchased for conservation last month, marking a major milestone in the fundraising campaign led by the Friends of Pleasant Bay and the Compact of Cape Cod Conservation Trusts.

The opening comes with a few limitations, some of which that are temporary.

Visitors are urged to access the island from the beaches on the protected eastern shore rather than from the busy channel in the narrows on the west side.

Boats approaching from the north are advised to stay north or east of the white buoy to avoid hazardous rocks.

Because the island is surrounded by critical marine habitat, only shallow-draft boats under 22 feet that do not cause bottom scour may land.

The dock on the east side is for private use only, and the beach immediately south of it may be traversed but not occupied.

On shore, signage will guide visitors and explain how to explore the island safely while helping to protect it.

Visitors will be directed to stay on mowed pathways and keep away from steep bluffs and unsound structures.

Conservation restrictions prohibit pets, fires, or camping anywhere on the island.